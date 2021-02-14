Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 7.1%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.19. 8,867,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 3,465,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

