Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 6.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s share price fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.95. 650,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 288,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

