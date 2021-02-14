Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $39.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.69.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

