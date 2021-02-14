LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LIVX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,997.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.