Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

NYSE MLM opened at $330.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $332.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

