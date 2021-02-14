Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,099 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $7,273,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.75 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

