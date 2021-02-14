CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -264.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.