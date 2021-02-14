Bailard Inc. Invests $87,000 in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.12% of Zedge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

ZDGE stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZDGE shares. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

