AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

