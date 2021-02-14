13,060 Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $10,140,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OSW shares. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

