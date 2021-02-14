Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $4.90 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $589.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

