Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTXFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Natixis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Natixis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Natixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS NTXFY opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Natixis has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

