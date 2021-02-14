Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post $1.57 EPS

Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.84. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $10.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.34 and its 200 day moving average is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.