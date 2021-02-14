Roxgold’s (ROGFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.36.

Roxgold stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

