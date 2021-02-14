TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TMXXF stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

