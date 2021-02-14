SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Short Interest Up 187.5% in January

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPEC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. SpectralCast has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

About SpectralCast

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

