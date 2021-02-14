Short Interest in MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Increases By 183.1%

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the January 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,018,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMY opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. MC Endeavors has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

