GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Up 8.2%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $103.87. Approximately 3,435,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,001,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.33 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

