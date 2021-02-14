Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.46. 134,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 137,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $584.77 million, a PE ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in Navigator by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

