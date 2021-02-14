Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Up 9.2%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.17. 271,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 76,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

