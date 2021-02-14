Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shot up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.64. 1,502,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,158,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLCM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.32% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

