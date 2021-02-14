Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.88. 369,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 584,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

