19,700 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

