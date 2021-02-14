Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,354,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.40, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

