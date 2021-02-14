Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 266,253 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $196.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,417,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

