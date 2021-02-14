Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 26.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $411,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

