Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,465 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of NanoString Technologies worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,759 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

