Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 254 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

Shares of TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $143.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

