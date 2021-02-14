Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $109,000 Stock Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

