Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $114.10 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

