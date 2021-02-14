Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,660 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after buying an additional 508,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

