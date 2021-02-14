Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

