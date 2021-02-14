California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

