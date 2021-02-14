Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $348,600.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

