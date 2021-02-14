Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Sells $1,228,451.96 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88.

Shares of TPTX opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 255,604 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

