Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $447,615.52 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

