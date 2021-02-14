Mitchell Shuster Steiner Sells 20,000 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mitchell Shuster Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

