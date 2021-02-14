Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Sells $460,230.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 89,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

