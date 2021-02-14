Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 38,591 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

