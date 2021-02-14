B. Riley Boosts The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

