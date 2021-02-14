DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $449.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $449.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.78.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $9,351,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.