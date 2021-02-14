Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s current price.

Kimball International stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $437.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth $160,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

