JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $82.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $65.80 on Friday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.