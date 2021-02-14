Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.78.

Twitter stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $73.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Twitter by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

