Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

