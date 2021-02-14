DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.70

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.70 and last traded at $91.59, with a volume of 47326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSDVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

