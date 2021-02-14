CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

