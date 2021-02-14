Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

