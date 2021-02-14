Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

CELH stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 882.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 16.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

