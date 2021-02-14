BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $57.38 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

